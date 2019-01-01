Cecafa Cup: Uganda must be at their best against Tanzania – McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach maintains the Cranes must produce something extra to eliminate the Kilimanjaro Stars on Tuesday

coach Jonathan McKinstry has urged his charges to produce their best display of the tournament when they face in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The two nations face off at KCCA Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday with a place in the final at stake. The other semis will pit defending champions against Eritrea.

“The team looks good, fresh and are eager for the game,” McKinstry is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“There were good amounts of energy today [Monday] in training and obviously it has been a tough tournament so far.

“Four games in seven days is a lot of football so we have tried to manage that and from the look of things from today’s training, I think we have done reasonably a good job and we are ready for Tanzania.”

Speaking on what to expect from Tanzania, McKinstry said: “Honestly, as a footballing nation, they are very competitive and we know we have to produce our best performance if we are to win.

“If we are not at our best, Tanzania has quality players that can punish us but we are focused on putting up a good display and if we do that, we shall sail through.”

Uganda have not reached the final of the competition since winning the tournament in Ethiopia four years ago.