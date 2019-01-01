Cecafa Cup: Uganda down Kenya to win title as Tanzania thrash Djibouti

The tournament came to a close on Tuesday as the hosts won the trophy after collecting the most points

U17 won the Cecafa U17 Girls' Challenge Cup after they defeated 2-0 at the Fufa Training Centre in Njeru on Tuesday.

In-form Fauzia Najjemba and Juliet Nalukenge scored Uganda's goal in either half to ensure the title remains in their country after the completion of the tournament.

Najjemba scored the opening goal in the 31st minute before Nalukenge added the second one in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile, emerged second after yet another big win, 10-0 against Djibouti in the earlier match.

Aisha Masaka, who emerged as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals, scored seven goals while Thabea Munga, Shamim Salum and Lucia Mrema scored a goal each.

Munga broke the deadlock in the third minute before Masaka began pummelling Djibouti to stretch the lead in favour of Tanzania. Masaka started the rout in the eighth minute and did not wait long before she scored the second a minute later.

She scored her hat-trick in the 16th minute before earning her fourth and fifth goals of the afternoon in the 27th and 28th minutes respectively. Her sixth and seventh goals came at the half-hour mark and in the 33rd minutes.

Salum scored the ninth goal four minutes before the break and Mrema completed the impressive run against the Djiboutians in the 51st minute.

Uganda won the trophy after topping the round-robin group with 13 points followed by Tanzania who amassed 11 points.

Kenya finished third with seven points while Burundi and Eritrea ended the campaign with four points each.

Djibouti failed to collect a single point from the age tournament.