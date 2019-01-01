Cecafa Cup: Tanzania to pocket Sh100m if they clinch trophy

The Simba SC owner tables a lucrative offer for the Taifa Stars’ players if they manage to win the trophy in Uganda

billionaire Mohammed Dewji has promised the Taifa Stars approximately Sh100m if they win the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup currently taking place in .

‘Mo’ as he is popularly known, also promised each player a Mo Boda boda ‘Bajaj’ on top of the cash prize.

Dewji, who is in Uganda at the invitation of Nation Media Group as a keynote speaker at the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum, visited the team camp at Sajovalo Hotel, Rubaga Road.

“I have decided to give an incentive to the team to encourage them to lift the trophy,” Dewji who bankrolls Tanzanian champions Simba SC, is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I am the owner of Simba SC in Tanzania and many of my players are in the national team but this is not about the club. I want all the players to make money out of and start a business.”

The Taifa Stars lost their opening match against 1-0 and recovered to beat Zanzibar 1-0. They will wind up their matches with a clash against Sudan on Saturday.

The billionaire owns 49 percent of Simba Sports Club, one of the most successful and popular clubs in Tanzania.

The club was founded in 1936. Dewji is the owner of MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.