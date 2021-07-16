Cecafa Cup: Out of favour Yanga SC keeper Mnata named for regional tournament

The goalkeeper has seen his chances for Timu ya Wannachi's first-team significantly reduce owing to matters of discipline

Tanzania have named their U23 squad that is set to take part in the upcoming Cecafa Cup that will take place in Bahir Dar in Ethiopia from July 18 to 31.



Yanga SC's Metacha Mnata - who has recently lost his position in the club's first team - is among the senior players who have been selected for the regional tournament.

Lucas Kikoti and Reliants Lusajo of Namungo FC are the other experienced players that are set to represent the East African nation in the junior tournament.



Tanzania are in Group A with Uganda and DR Congo. Hosts Ethiopia, Burundi and Eritrea are in Group B while Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya are in Group C.



On matchday one, Uganda will face DR Congo on July 18 before Ethiopia and their northern neighbours Eritrea clash in the second match on the same day.

On July 19, only one game will be played with Kenya facing Djibouti as July 20 has been set aside as the rest day.

Burundi and Eritrea will play each other on July 21 before two matches are hosted on July 22 when Kenya will face off with South Sudan and Tanzania face DR Congo.

On July 24, Ethiopia will host Eritrea before Djibouti and South Sudan face off on July 25. Uganda and Tanzania will play in the second game on that day.

The top teams in each pool will book the semi-final slots while the best runner-up from the three groups will get a place in the knockout phase too.

While the team that is classified in the ninth position after the group stage will not play more games, the other teams classified fifth to eighth will play in a mini-contest to determine the rankings.

Tanzania Squad

Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Daniel Mgore (Biashara United), Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC), Israel Mwendwa (KMC FC), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC FC), Sospeter Israel (Azam FC), Oscar Masai (Ihefu FC), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Joseph Mkele (Mtibwa Sugar), Rajab Athuman (Gwambina FC).

Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC), Reliants Lusajo (Namungo FC), Erick Mwijage (Kagera Sugar), Andrew Simchimba (Ihefu FC), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Pascal Msindo (Azam FC), Abdulrazak Hamza (Mbeya City), Abdulmajid Mangalo (Biashara United), Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).