Cecafa Cup: Okumbi set to ready his troops after players arrive

The Emerging Stars will learn their opponents for the annual competition on Friday, July 9

The Kenya U23 team players have reported to camp ahead of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in Ethiopia from July 17.

Among those who arrived are Kariobangi Sharks custodian Brian Bwire, AFC Leopards defender Collins Shichenje, Harun Mwale of Ulinzi Stars as well as midfielders Marvin Nabwire, Austin Ochieng, and Oliver Maloba.

The attacking department is made up of Tusker FC danger man Henry Meja and Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla.

The three senior players included in the Emerging Stars squad are Mwale, Wazito FC's Benard Ochieng, and Kakamega Homeboyz attacker David Odhiambo.

Head coach Stanley Okumbi is now focusing on the annual competition while looking to ensure his charges are ready for the challenge.

"We are a full house at the moment. Our focus now is to condition the team to be ready for the tough but doable tournament in Ethiopia," the Posta Rangers coach said as quoted by the FKF Website.

The draw will be conducted on Friday, July 9, with the team scheduled to leave the country five days later.

This is the first time countries in the Eastern Africa region will be sending their U23 teams to the competition.

Previously, the senior teams have been taking part but the latest development is meant to develop youngsters and make them competitive and ready when called upon for senior roles.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Article continues below

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz).