Cecafa Cup: McKinstry impressed with clinical Uganda amid heavy schedule

The Northern Irish coach was impressed with his side after they scored two second-half goals to earn a last four slot

Ugandan coach Johnny McKinstry insists his side deserved to make it to the semi-finals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

The Cranes roared into the last four of competitions after goals from Nicholas Kasozi and Mustafa Kizza were enough to hand them a win against Eritrea after their earlier positive results against Burundi and Somalia.

Kasozi put the Cranes ahead in the 58th minute to break an Eritrean backline which had proved firm for the better part of the game. Kizza added the second from the spot in the 80th minute as consolidated their spot at the top of Group A.

“We had to wait until the second half to break them [Eritrea] down and I am happy my team was very clinical with the chances we created,” McKinstry told Goal after the match.

“I was forced to shuffle my squad because we needed the other squad to rest their legs, I already complained about how difficult it can be for the players to play three matches in five days.

“I am happy the fresh legs did a good job and despite scoring both goals in the second half, we enjoyed the better share of the match and deserved to win. I now want to start planning for the semis though we still have one group match to play.”

In the other group match, Djibouti downed Burundi 2-1. A brace from Mahdi Hussein salvaged the win for the Djiboutians as Laundry Ndikumana scored the only goal for the winless Swallows.