Cecafa Cup: Kenya will rotate squad against Zanzibar – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach assures he will make a few changes to the starting eleven that will the Heroes on Saturday

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has revealed he will be forced to rotate his squad when they face Zanzibar in a Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup match on Saturday.

The Kenyan side have already qualified for the semi-finals having won two of their Group B matches against and Sudan. A win will ensure finish at the top of the group.

However, coach Kimanzi has said he will have to rest some key players as they prepare for the last four in the next stage.

“We will definitely rest a few legs,” Kimanzi told Goal. “I cannot exactly tell you the players who will drop to the bench but I am sure I will rotate the squad.”

The former coach will serve his last touchline ban against Zanzibar having missed the 2-1 win against Sudan. Kimanzi was banned by Cecafa for two matches for alleged ‘unsporting behaviour.’

“I knew my players will not miss and it was the case against Sudan. I have a very good technical bench which stepped in very well and I know they will again do a good job against Zanzibar," he added.

Kenyan captain Joash Onyango has also stated the team is keen to go all the way in the tournament.

“We are the defending champions and every team is looking to play against us,” Onyango explained to Goal.

"We are here to defend the title and our target is to return home with the trophy.”

Kenya won the 2017 edition after beating Zanzibar 3-2 on post-match penalties.