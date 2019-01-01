Cecafa Cup: Kenya deserved to lose because Eritrea were better side – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach concedes defeat saying his players gave away cheap goals in the semi-final bout

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has conceded Eritrea were the better side and deserved to win their semi-final clash at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

were seeking to defend the title they won in 2017 after reaching the last four without losing a match.

However, they came up against an Eritrea side who humiliated them 4-1 to set up a final clash against on Thursday.

Kimanzi has now openly accepted defeat, saying Eritrea were more organized than Kenya and deserved to carry the day.

“We lost the semis battle because Eritrea were better than us,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“They got everything they did right, and our plan never worked as they stopped us from playing one usual way.

“It was a knockout match and you are not in a good position when you concede four goals, it was difficult for us to recover, we gave them too much respect and they used it to punish us, they were better than us.”

The former coach also admitted they conceded easy goals which complicated matters for them despite trying to push for a win.

“We conceded goals which we should have done better to deal with, it was silly mistakes and now we have lost. We tried our best to press and attack them but immediately they got a chance, it was a goal for them.”

Kenya will now face in the third-place play-off battle.