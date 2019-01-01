Cecafa Cup: Kenya could sense comeback against Sudan - Otieno

The Harambee Stars assistant coach is happy to see his side come from behind to beat the Falcons of Jediane and reach the last four

Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno has hailed his side for fighting to the end to get a win against Sudan in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

The defending champions came into the match without their head coach Francis Kimanzi, who is suspended by the organisers.

For the Falcons of Jediane, a win could have pushed them to the top of the table in Group B following their 1-1 draw with Zanzibar.

It took Sudan half an hour to open the scoring when Muhammad Namir capitalised on a defensive lapse to put the ball past Samuel Odhiambo in the Stars' goal.

However, the Harambee Stars were not to be denied in the 65th minute when Abdallah Hassan scored the equaliser; his second goal in the competition.

forward Oscar Wamalwa completed the comeback with a tap-in in the 76th minute to ensure became the first side to qualify for the last four with a game to spare.

It is the comeback win which has elated coach Otieno, who now says they will strive to go all the way in the competition.

“I was impressed with the way my team kept pushing for the win despite conceding first and the comeback was awesome,” Otieno told Goal.

“We knew that if we win the match, then we reach the semis and the players did really very well, they put the game to Sudan and when we went level I sensed we could snatch the win and it exactly happened.

"Our focus now is to beat Zanzibar in the final match and top the group, we are also eyeing to go all the way."

Harambee Stars are topping Group B with six points after two successive wins, while have moved to second position with their win against unlucky Zanzibar. Sudan are third with a point.

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battle it out with Zanzibar.