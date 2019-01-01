CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

Cecafa Cup: I knew Eritrea would beat Kenya in semis – McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach says he knew the Harambee Stars were in trouble after being drawn to face the Red-Sea Boys

Ugandan coach Johnathan McKinstry claims he knew Eritrea would cause all sorts of trouble for Kenya when they were pitted to face off in the semi-final of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Eritrea finished second in Group A while Kenya won all their matches in Group B to finish at the top.

Having played against them in the group stage, the Cranes coach says he knew they would trouble the Kenyan side.

“Even before the group stages finished, I said to my staff without disrespecting any team [in the tournament], I wanted them [Eritrea] to play Kenya because I knew they will disturb Kenya with their good passing skills,” McKinstry told Goal.

“Of course I didn’t know they will win by four goals, but I knew they will give them [Kenya] a lot of trouble and they did exactly that, they are a very young team with quality players.”

On facing them again but now in the final, McKinstry said: “We played against them in the group stage and they were very difficult and I said they were very remarkable even after the match, they press well and passing well, they are a very tough team and we must be ready to deal with them.”

Kenya will play in the third-place play-off battle against Tanzania while Uganda will come up against Eritrea in the final on Thursday.

