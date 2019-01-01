Cecafa Cup: Hassan targets permanent slot in Harambee Stars squad

The winger has scored two goals so far against Kilimanjaro Stars and Sudan. He hopes to keep his position for future engagements

Harambee Stars forward Abdalla Hassan hopes to cement his position with the national team even after the Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament.

The star has been on the scoresheet twice from the matches played and won against Kilimanjaro Stars and Sudan.

Hassan is looking forward to being engaged in future international assignments for Kenya after the regional tournament where they are looking to defend the title won in 2017.

“I want to thank the head coach Francis Kimanzi for giving me a chance in the national team and I believe before the end of the competition, I will have proven myself to secure a permanent slot in the senior team for both the [Afcon] and World Cup qualifiers,” Hassan told People Daily.

Hassan has scored two goals now and hopes to earn more from their final Group B match.

“Saturday’s match against Zanzibar is not an easy one but we are prepared for them because our only focus is to return home with the trophy,” he added.

“If tasked with the mandate of hunting for goals I will deliver and I plan to score as many goals as possible especially in the first half in order to kill off the match early.”

Meanwhile, assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno, who will be in charge of the team due to Kimanzi's ban, exudes confidence ahead of the Zanzibar tie.

“There is a lot of positivity within the players and I think they are ready to face any opponent that comes our way. I’m glad things are moving according to plan and we are taking one game at a time as we try to retain the trophy,” the former Posta coach remarked.

“We will try and rotate the players because with a tight- scheduled tournament like this you cannot afford to have tired legs.”

On his part, Zanzibar head coach Ali Hemed says his side are ready to face the title defenders.

“We are going into the match knowing it is a very difficult one but nevertheless, we are ready for them and know anything can happen,” Hemed said.

The match will start at 1:30 EAT.