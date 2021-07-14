Cecafa Cup: Gor Mahia's Omondi, Odhiambo and AFC Leopards' Bandi maintained in Emerging Stars squad

The youngsters have had impressive outings with the Premier League heavyweights and are now tasked to carry the hopes of the nation in Ethiopia

Kenya U23 head coach Stanley Okumbi has named the squad that will take part in the upcoming Cecafa Cup set to take place between July 18 to 31 in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

Gor Mahia sensations Caleb Omondi and Frank Odhiambo have been maintained in the Emerging Stars squad.

Omondi and Brian Bwire of Kariobangi Sharks are the goalkeepers kept for the regional competition while Odhiambo is among the defenders. Both Omondi and Odhiambo were elevated to the senior team by formed Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who quit last week.

AFC Leopards duo Lewis Bandi and Austin Odhiambo also kept their places since they been impressing with Ingwe in the FKF Premier League. Bandi - since he was introduced when Isaac Kipyegon was injured in May, has never looked back after featuring prominently for the local giants.

Okumbi has chosen to travel with just three strikers: Benson Omala of Gor Mahia, Henry Atola of Tusker, and Alfred Tanui of Kisumu All-Stars for the tournament. Kenya are in

Group C alongside South Sudan and Djibouti while Uganda, Tanzania and DR Congo are in Group A.

Hosts Ethiopia - who have been in camp for over a month now - are in Group B with Burundi and Eritrea. Uganda will face DR Congo in the opening game on July 18 before Ethiopia clash with their northern neighbours Eritrea on the same day.

The top teams in each pool will book the semi-final slots while the best runners-up from the three groups will get a place in the knockout phase too.

While the team that is classified in the ninth position after the group stage will not play more games, the other teams classified fifth to eighth will play in a mini-contest to determine the rankings.

The Cecafa semi-finals will be held on July 28 before the final on July 31 and all games will be played at Bahir Dar Stadium in Northern Ethiopia.

Kenya's Cecafa Squad:

: Caleb Omondi (Gor Mahia), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks): Sylvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Bernard Ochieng (Wazito FC), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Maha), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Bonface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB FC).: Yidah Sven (Nairobi City Stars), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Vincent Wasambo (KCB FC), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Regan Otieno (KCB FC), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Josphat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz): Benson Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Henry Atola (Tusker), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All-Stars)