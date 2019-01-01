Cecafa Cup: Gor Mahia set to face AS Maniema Union after Motema Pembe withdraws

Gor Mahia were expected to kick off against Motema Pembe, but their withdrawal means the Kenyan side will have a different opponent

's Cecafa Kagame Cup rivals DC Motema Pembe have withdrawn from the July 6-21 tournament in Rwanda.

The Congolese side AS Maniema Union have already been invited as Motema Pembe's replacement, according to the Rwandese Football Federation (Ferwafwa), and could be the Kenyan champions' first opponent in Group D on July 8.

Kikosi Maalum cha Kuzuia Magendo of Zanzibar and Djibouti's AS Ports are the other Group D teams.

Motema Pembe's last-minute withdrawal follows earlier similar decisions taken by 's duo of Simba SC and Yanga SC.

Green Buffaloes of Zambia, KCCA and Proline FC of , Azam FC and Kinondoni Municipal Council of Tanzania, 's , South Sudan's Atlabara and AS Ports are the teams which have already arrived ahead of the tournament's opening match.

Gor Mahia, Heegan of Somalia, and Democratic Rrepublic of Conga giants Tout Puissant Mazembe are expected to touch down on July 5.

Fixtures

July 6,

Group C

Heegan FC v Green Buffaloes (Kigali Stadium, 1:00 pm)

APR FC v Proline FC (Kigali Stadium, 3:00 pm)

July 7,

Group B

Bandari FC v KCCA (Huye Stadium, 1:00 PM)

Azam FC vs Mukura VS (Huye Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Group A

KMC FC v Atlabara FC (Kigali Stadium, 1:00 pm)

Rayon Sports FC v (Kigali Stadium, 3:30)