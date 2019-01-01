Cecafa Cup: Gor Mahia and Bandari set to join rivals ahead of Saturday kick-off
Kenya representatives in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup Bandari are expected to jet out to Rwanda on Thursday evening.
Bandari have been holding their training sessions at their home turf Mbaraki Stadium for the last four days after getting back into the country from South Africa. The Dockers went for a three-day training session to South Africa where they also played Cape Town City and SN Rangers in friendly matches.
They will face Ugandan giants KCCA on July 7 at the Huye Stadium in their opening match.
Kenya's other representatives Gor Mahia have been holding training sessions at Camp Toyoyo and will catch the Kigali-bound flight on Friday at 06:00hrs.
Gor Mahia will face Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the opening match on July 8 at Umuganda Stadium.
Other participants AS Ports of Djibouti and Proline of Uganda were expected to touch down on Wednesday evening while TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Zambian outfit Green Buffaloes are expected to arrive on Thursday too.
After releasing 16 players, APR of Rwanda have been intensifying their preparations at Kicukiro Stadium for the tournament.
New players including Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Olivier Niyonzima and Djabel Manishimwe are part of the training contingent for APR.
“The players understand well our target (in Cecafa Cup) and are working hard to give results,” APR interim coach Jimmy Mulisa told New Times Sports.
Group A: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania), Atlabara (S. Sudan)
Group B: Azam (Tanzania), Mukura (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA (Uganda)
Group C: APR (Rwa), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)
Group D: Gor Mahia (Kenya), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), KMKM (Zanzibar), and AS Ports (Djibouti)