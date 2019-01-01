Cecafa Cup: Eritrea's target is to beat Kenya and grace the final – Alemseghed

The coach says his side is prepared to beat Harambee Stars and reach the final of the competition in Kampala

Eritrea coach Efrem Haile Alemseghed has maintained their intention is to go all the way and win the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Eritrea reached the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A and will now take on at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Tuesday.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the showdown with Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, Alemseghed said they have prepared well to beat Kenya and reach the final of the competition.

“We are very serious about winning the title and that is the reason why we travelled to Kampala,” Alemseghed told Goal.

“I know we are facing a serious opponent in Kenya, they are the defending champions but that will not stop us from going for the win. We want to win and play in the final on Thursday and I know my players will produce the performance I have asked from them."

After losing to in the opener, Eritrea won their subsequent matches against Burundi and Djibouti, before managing a draw against Somalia.

Alemseghed is happy his players responded well after the Uganda defeat to win two matches and pick up a draw which ensured they reached the last four.

Article continues below

“I am very happy that after losing to Uganda in our first game my boys came all out well-motivated and played good football. Our target is to reach the final of this tournament.”

Kenya and Eritrea have met nine times, of which seven have been in the Cecafa tournament. They first met on December 8, 1994, where Harambee Stars picked up a 1-0 win before meeting five years later where Kenya emerged victorious with a similar margin.

The other semi-final clash sees hosts Uganda take on at the same venue.