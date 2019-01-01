Cecafa Cup: Busy Uganda are fresh ahead of Tanzania challenge – McKinstry

The Northern Irish coach admits the Cranes will face a huge test when they take on Kilimanjaro Stars in the last four on Tuesday

Ugandan coach Jonathan McKinstry has stressed the need for freshness ahead of the final two matches of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Cranes romped into the semi-finals from Group A without losing a match and will now face on Tuesday. In the other match, defending champions will come up against Eritrea.

The Cranes coach has admitted his side will face a huge test when they come up against the Kilimanjaro Stars.

“The team looks good and fresh. They are eager for the game and there was a good amount of energy in training today [Monday],” McKinstry is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“Obviously it’s been a tough tournament so far playing four games in eight days is a lot of football but we’ve tried to manage that and looking forward to a strong energetic performance against Tanzania.”

Players such as Fahad Bayo, Shafik Kagimu, Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello and Bright Anukani are consequently expected to return to the starting lineup for the first time since the 2-0 win against Somalia.

And McKinstry reckons should the team give their best they should be able to deliver victory.

Article continues below

“We know we have to put on our best performance if we are to be successful. If we are below our best, Tanzania have enough quality players that can punish us. But we are focused on putting on our top performance and if we do so we will be in a good position to go through,” McKinstry added.

They will be playing a Tanzania side that finished second behind Kenya to whom they lost in Group B before edging Zanzibar 1-0 and playing out a goalless draw with Sudan.

While they have lacked a cutting edge, their midfield of Celophace Mkandla, Mohammed Hussein Mohammed, Bakari Mwamnyeto Nondo is one that will provide a stern test for the Cranes who are seeking a record 15th title.