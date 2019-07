Cecafa Cup 2019: Rayon Sports and KCCA name squads

KCCA will play Bandari in their opening match whereas Rayon will host TP Mazembe in what is expected to be one of the tournament's toughest matches

Rayon Sports and Kampala Capital City Authority have named their respective 20-man squads which will take part in the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Rayon Sports are in Group A and will face Democratic Republic of Congo's giants Tout Puissant Mazembe in the opening match on July 7 at the Kigali Stadium, while Ugandan champions KCCA will be up against 's on the same day at Huye Stadium.

The tournament will kick off on July 6, when Heegan FC from Somalia will face the Green Buffaloes from Zambia before APR of Rwanda clashes with 's Proline FC later on.

Rayon Sports Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bikorimana Gerald, Kimenyi Yves, Mazimpaka Andre

Defenders: Habimana Hussein, Iragire Saidi, Ndizeye Samuel, Rugwiro Herve, Iradukunda Eric Radu, Irambona Eric, Rutanga Eric

Midfielders: Nizeyimana Mirafa, Nshimiyimana Imran, Mugheni Kakule Fabrice, Commodore, Ciza Hussein

Strikers: Bizimana Yannick, Mugisha Gilbert, Irakoze Saidi, Sekamana Maxime, Jules Ulimwengu.

KCCA Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles, Malyamungu Jamil, Ikara Tom,

Defenders: Kizza Mustafa, Magambo Peter, Kato Samuel Nemeyimana, Musa Ramathan, Musana Hassan, Obenchan Fillbert, Achai Herbert,

Midfeilders: Bukenya Lawrence, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Nunda Jackson, Mutyaba Muzamiru, Gift Ali Abubakar, Sserwadda Steven, Kasozi Nicholas,

Strikers: Mike Mutyaba, Anaku Sadat, Okello Allan.

Fixtures

July 6,

Group C

Heegan FC v Green Buffaloes (Kigali Stadium, 1:00 pm)

APR FC v Proline FC (Kigali Stadium, 3:00 pm)

July 7,

Group B

Bandari FC v KCCA (Huye Stadium, 1:00 PM)

Azam FC vs Mukura VS (Huye Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Group A

KMC FC v Atlabara FC (Kigali Stadium, 1:00 pm)

Rayon Sports FC v (Kigali Stadium, 3:30)