EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava will get a good club – Hassan Oktay

The Cypriot coach reveals to Goal he would have loved to keep the defender, but it will all depend with the club officials

coach Hassan Oktay has labelled captain Harun Shakava a quality player after he confirmed he will not renew his contract with the club.

The former Kakamega captain told Goal in an exclusive interview he will be seeking a new challenge when his contract with the Kenyan champions comes to an end in December.

Reacting to the news, coach Oktay has termed the exit of his captain as a huge blow to the side and wished him well.

“Shakava is a good player, an experienced player and of course if he goes, his absence will affect the team,” Oktay told Goal in an interview after Gor Mahia were bundled out of the Cecafa Cup by Green Eagles of Zambia.

“I would love to keep him but I don’t know because at the end of the day the decision is very important, between the club and him.

Article continues below

“Sometimes you know the players want to move and you cannot keep the players all the time, it is difficult…you know, or you have to sit down and discuss with him the future.”

The exit of Shakava means Gor Mahia have now lost three top players - Francis Kahata signed for Simba SC of and striker Jacques Tuyisenge ditched the side to join Petro Atletico of Angola.

Shakava joined Gor Mahia from Kakamega Homeboyz in 2014 and made history as the only player to have won five Kenyan Premier League titles with the Green Army.