Cecafa Cup 2019: Bandari travel with a 23-man squad

Bandari will open the group campaign against KCCA, while Azam and Mukura Sports will clash in the other group match

head coach Bernard Mwalala has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Bandari are in Group B and will face 's giants Kampala Capital City Authority in the opening match at Huye Stadium on July 7.

's defending champions Azam will face Rwandan side Mukura Victory Sports in the other group match on the same day.

Bandari undertook an intensive training programme at the Mbaraki Stadium before leaving to honour the tournament.

They had a three-day training programme in where they also played against and SN in friendly matches.

The Dockers will participate in the oldest regional football competition by virtue of winning the SportPesa and finishing second in the Kenyan Premier League.

New signing Danson Chetambe, who arrived last month from Zoo FC, is also part of the team.

Goalkeepers: Mustapha Oduor, Michael Wanyika, Faruk Shikhalo

Defenders: Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Siraj Mohammed, Dan Guya, Dan Otewa, Hassan Iddi, Moses Mudavadi, Atariza Meja, Fred Nkata

Midfielders : Danson Namasaka Chetambe, Collins Agade, Wilberforce Lugogo, Hassan Abdallah, Benjamin Mosha, David Kingatua, Darius Msagha, Hamisi Mwinyi

Forwards : William Wadri, Yema Mwana, Wycliffe Ochomo

Technical Bench:

Head Coach: Bernard Mwalala

Assistant coach: Nassoro Mwakoba

Team Manager: Wilson Obungu

Goal Keepers trainer: Razak Siwa

Team Doctor: Nicholas Ronoh