Cecafa Cup 2019: Bandari travel with a 23-man squad
Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.
Bandari are in Group B and will face Uganda's giants Kampala Capital City Authority in the opening match at Huye Stadium on July 7.
Tanzania's defending champions Azam will face Rwandan side Mukura Victory Sports in the other group match on the same day.
Bandari undertook an intensive training programme at the Mbaraki Stadium before leaving to honour the tournament.
They had a three-day training programme in South Africa where they also played against Cape Town City and SN Rangers in friendly matches.
The Dockers will participate in the oldest regional football competition by virtue of winning the SportPesa Shield Cup and finishing second in the Kenyan Premier League.
New signing Danson Chetambe, who arrived last month from Zoo FC, is also part of the team.
Goalkeepers: Mustapha Oduor, Michael Wanyika, Faruk Shikhalo
Defenders: Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Siraj Mohammed, Dan Guya, Dan Otewa, Hassan Iddi, Moses Mudavadi, Atariza Meja, Fred Nkata
Midfielders : Danson Namasaka Chetambe, Collins Agade, Wilberforce Lugogo, Hassan Abdallah, Benjamin Mosha, David Kingatua, Darius Msagha, Hamisi Mwinyi
Forwards : William Wadri, Yema Mwana, Wycliffe Ochomo
Technical Bench:
Head Coach: Bernard Mwalala
Assistant coach: Nassoro Mwakoba
Team Manager: Wilson Obungu
Goal Keepers trainer: Razak Siwa
Team Doctor: Nicholas Ronoh