Cecafa Championship: Uganda thrash Djibouti 13-0

The 13-0 win is currently the biggest scoreline registered in the competition which is being held in Tanzania

thrashed Djibouti 13-0 in the Cecafa Women's Championship in .

The Crested Cranes came into the match aiming at going top of Group B which also has and Ethiopia participating.

Juliet Nalukenge opened the scoring in the first minute owing to a shaky start by Djibouti.

The forward was at it again after a quarter an hour, this time round dancing her way past the defenders before slotting home the team's second.

Nasuuma Hasifah made it 3-0 in favour of Uganda in the 18th minute before completing her brace in the 31st minute. Ten minutes later, Fazila Ikwaput made it 5-0 four minutes before Nalukenge completed her hat-trick to ensure Crested Cranes finished the first half leading 6-0.

After the break, Uganda upped the tempo and strikes from Ikwaput in the 61st and 63rd minutes, Nalukenge in the 65th minute and Fauzia Nachechemba in the 66th minute made it 10-0.

Article continues below

Djibouti's misery was completed byHasifah, Nalukenge, and Nababi Amina who scored goals apiece in the remaining 20 minutes to ensure the team registered the biggest win so far in the competition.

Kenya defeated Ethiopia 2-0 in another Group B match staged at Azam Complex.

On Tuesday, Harambee Starlets will play Djibouti with Cranes squaring up against Ethiopia.