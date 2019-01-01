Cecafa champions Uganda are a force in Africa - Omollo

The Kenyan coach explains why he thinks the Cranes are now one of the biggest teams on the continent

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has explained why he thinks have grown into a competitive football force in Africa.

The Cranes defeated Eritrea to win their 15th Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) title on December 19 and also reached the Round of 16 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

“Let me tell you, Uganda are not giants in the East Africa region alone, they have established themselves as a formidable force in Africa as well. They are not pushovers anymore,” Omollo told Goal.

“Just look at the latest Fifa Rankings [Uganda are ranked 77th worldwide] and their performances during the Afcon finals in where they showed what a competent force they have become.”

The retired defender also elaborated what has helped the Cranes build a formidable national side.

“There is something they are doing well which has helped them build such a strong team. Most Ugandan players are featuring for big teams, take for example Dennis Onyango, who is a top goalkeeper in Africa,” Omollo stated.

“They have also been together for a very long time and this is a factor which has immensely helped them gel and grow faster than their peers in the region.”

The tactician said the availability of young players like Allan Okello and Kizza Mustafa (both of KCCA FC) add promise.

“The Cranes also have very promising youngsters in their ranks and they are assured of learning from their very experienced counterparts,” he concluded.

“The players are doing a good job with their respective clubs and when this is done the job of the national team coach becomes very easy indeed.

“Those players know what they are doing at both national team and club levels.”

Uganda have also qualified for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in .