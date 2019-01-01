Cecafa Challenge Cup: Trio called up as injury forces Kimanzi to reshuffle team

Cecafa U20 Championship best goalkeeper Brian Bwire has pulled out of the team, forcing the coach to make late changes

Brian Bwire's injury has forced Francis Kimanzi to make a change to his Harambee Stars Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup provisional squad.

Bwire has pulled out due to an injury and his place has been taken by experienced Samuel Odhiambo of .

Timothy Otieno, who has scored seven goals so far in the season, has also been called up alongside 's Mohammed Katana.

Otieno's inclusion adds the number of strikers in the team to five. The former striker scored in four games for in November.

Defending champions have been pooled in Group C alongside Djibouti, and Zanzibar.

In Group A, , Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea will battle for the two top spots while the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia have been pooled in Group B.

Kenya's provisional squad;

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima),

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari ( ), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks),

Midfielders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno ( ), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Mohammed Katana (Bandari),

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).