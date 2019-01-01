Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania ready to return home with trophy – Mgunda

The Taifa Stars coach promises to tear apart teams at the regional tournament as he hopes to bring the trophy home

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has promised fans they will return home with the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Taifa Stars have already landed in Kampala, ahead of the regional tournament which kicks off on Saturday.

Mgunda says his side is ready to face any team which they will encounter during the tournament.

Briefing members of the media, Mgunda said they are all ready for each of the teams they face as their priority is nothing else but to bring home the title.

“We are ready to compete with any team in Kampala because we want to register positive results to get the silverware. The whole technical bench is aware we have to win the championship,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

The Taifa Stars and Zanzibar were earlier pooled in Group C with , and Djibouti but have both been moved to Group B, following the decision by Ethiopia to withdraw from the tournament.

The Taifa Stars will now play against Kenya, Zanzibar Heroes and Sudan.

After taking on Kenya on Sunday, will face the Zanzibar Heroes on Tuesday, before winding up their group matches against Sudan on December 14.

Taifa Stars full squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC) and David Kisu ( / Kenya).

Defenders: Juma Abdul (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/ ), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein and Gardiel Michael (Simba SC).

Midfielders: Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania) Jonas Mkude, Muzamir Yassin and Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons).

Forwards: Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman (Simba SC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/ Zambia), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC) and Rashid Chombo from ’s IK Frej Taby.