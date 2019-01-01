Cecafa Challenge Cup: Okello's brace enough to secure Uganda second win

The KCCA FC striker scored two goals in either half as the Cranes booked yet another win after beating Burundi in the opener

have registered yet another win in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament after beating Somalia 2-0 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Monday.

Allan Okello was on the scoresheet twice as the record Cecafa champions registered another win following their 2-1 opener against Burundi.

The KCCA FC forward broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as he managed to plant the ball into the net with a sumptuous long-range effort.

Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford made a double change at the hour mark as he sought an equalizer for an otherwise brave Ocean Stars side. Ali Den and Said Hussein were introduced to take Anwar Shakuna and Abdelaziz Yousef's spaces respectively.

Ugandan coach Johnathan McKinstry responded by introducing midfielder Nicholas Kasozi for Joel Madondo a minute after his Somalian counterpart had made the first change during the game.

Okello added the second goal for the Cranes in the 68th minute after another brilliant move. He is now the third Ugandan to score for the national team after Bright Anukani and Fahad Bayo scored against The Swallows in the opening tie of Group A.

Uganda will face Eritrea in the third match of the five-team group on December 11 while Djibouti will face Burundi as Eritrea clash against Somalia.

Article continues below

Both semi-final matches will be played on December 17 before paving way for the ultimate clash two days later.

Third-place play-off will precede the final game.