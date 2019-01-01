Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kimanzi names Harambee Stars provisional squad

The defending champions have given a chance to players to show their potential in the annual competition

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has unveiled his provisional 26-man squad for the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in in December.

Among those given a chance to show their potential is former FC midfielder Anthony Wambani who turns out for Swedish third division side IF Vasalunds. Custodian Brian Bwire has been also recalled to the senior side alongside player Timothy Otieno.

Posta ' defender Suleiman Ngotho has been rewarded with a call-up owing to his good form at club level, the same as Andrew Juma of .

Roy Okal, Luke Namanda, Moses Mudavadi, and Reagan Otieno have been included in midfield while 's 17-year old attacker Benson Omala has also been given a chance.

The team reports to camp on Monday, December 2, five days to the start of the competition which will run-up to the 19th of the same month.

Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, have been pooled in Group C alongside , Djibouti and Zanzibar.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire ( )

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho ( ), Joash Onyango ( ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera ( ), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno ( ), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Strikers: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards)