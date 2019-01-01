Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kimanzi deserved more than a two-match ban – Musonye

The regional body’s boss says the Harambee Stars coach deserved to be banished from the regional tourney in Kampala

Cecafa official Nicholas Musonye says Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi deserved to be kicked out of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

The Kenyan coach has been slapped with a two-match ban in what Cecafa has termed as unsporting behaviour from the former coach.

Kimanzi has been accused of vandalising the KCCA Stadium dressing room during ’s 1-0 win over .

Cecafa’s organizing committee has also found Kimanzi guilty of chasing the fourth official from the dressing room and locking his players inside, in a move that delayed this game’s kick-off by about 10 minutes.

Musonye has now told Goal Kimanzi deserved a severe punishment than a two-game ban.

“He [Kimanzi] should thank his God if he indeed, has one because his conduct deserved more than a two-match ban,” Musonye told Goal.

“It is very unfortunate for a coach of Kimanzi’s status to do what he did, some things I cannot even explain here, it is shocking, to say the least, and I want to say he should thank God because we wanted to chase him away.

“He [Kimanzi] mobilised the players not to play the match [against Tanzania] by locking them inside the room over the accusation three Tanzanian players had no valid passports.

“They also broke the door lock during such protests which delayed the kick-off of this match over 15 minutes.”

Cecafa now wants the FKF to give them a list of five members who will sit on the technical bench for the next two matches.

“You are required to submit to the organising committee the list of the five officials sitting on your technical bench before your next assignment,” added Musonye.

Kimanzi will now miss Kenya’s next two matches, against Sudan and Zanzibar, with his assistant Zedekiah Otieno set to take charge.