Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kenya are Tanzania's main rivals – Mgunda

The Taifa Stars coach insists Harambee Stars will provide them a stiff challenge in the group stage of the regional tournament

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has admitted will be their main threat in Group B of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Taifa Stars will be seeking to reclaim the regional trophy when they face Kenya, Sudan and Zanzibar in the group stage of the tournament which kicks-off on Saturday.

Mgunda now says facing the defending champions in the group stage will not be an easy ride for his side.

“We know Kenya very well, they are our neighbours and we have the derby rivalry which spans many decades,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

“We will have to beat them to be assured of a good start and I guess they are also looking at beating us. It will be an entertaining game but as it stands they are our main rivals in the group.”

Commenting on the tournament, Mgunda said: “As you know, [Cecafa] is the biggest tournament for all the teams which will take part as such, I expect nothing less than big competition. We are ready for the challenge and win the title.”

Kenya beat in the finals held in after striker Michael Olunga grabbed a brace in a 3-2 win.

After face Kenya in the opener on Sunday, Tanzania will confront Zanzibar on Tuesday, before winding up their Group B campaign by entertaining Sudan on December 14.