Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kaseja surrenders position to Manula in Kilimanjaro Stars squad

The experienced KMC FC goalkeeper has been dropped despite playing important roles for Taifa Stars in recent engagements

Kilimanjaro Stars head coach Juma Mgunda has dropped Juma Kaseja from his Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup team.

Kaseja has been a trusted goalkeeper for Taifa Stars under coach Etienne Ndayiragije but he would not be part of the team which will participate in the regional annual competition.

He is among 11 players who have been dropped but there is a place for Frej Taby who had not been called up when the provisional squad was constituted.

Kaseja was a key player as sailed through the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers to book a slot in the finals set to be held in in 2020.

The KMC FC star was also pivotal as Taifa Stars participated in the preliminary round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Kilimanjaro Stars will travel with Yanga SC's goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and his Simba SC counterpart Aishi Manula. The latter player is returning to the national team after he had been out since June when he participated in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in .

The team has left for where they will start their Group B duties against Harambee Stars on Sunday. Zanzibar and Sudan are the other members of the group.

Group A comprises of Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia.

Travelling Players: Metacha Mnata, Aishi Manula, David Mapigano, Juma Abdul,Nickson Kibagage, Gadiel Michael, Mwaita Gereza, Mohammed Hussein, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondani, Baraka Majogoro, Jonas Mkude, Zawadi Mauya, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Ditram Nchimbi, Cleoface Mkandala, Paul Nonga, Miraji Athuman, Eliuter Mpepo, Lucas Kikoti and Rashid Chambo.

Dropped Players: Juma Kaseja, Salum Kimenya, Abdulmajid Mangalo, Fred Tangalu, Idd Selemani, Kelvin John, Jaffary Kibaya, Salum Abubakar, Eliud Ambokile, Yusuf Mhilu and Shaban Chilunda.