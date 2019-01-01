Cecafa Challenge Cup: I didn't stop Kenya from playing - Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach hits out at the Cecafa management for the decision they took to ban him for two matches

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has hit out at Cecafa in the wake of Monday’s decision to slap him with a two-match ban at the Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

The former coach has also distanced himself from claims he chased the fourth official from ’s dressing room, vandalised the KCCA Stadium dressing room door and ordered his players not to take to the pitch during Sunday’s 1-0 win over .

“They [Cecafa] should get serious. Imagine the Tanzanians did not have passports and yet the organizers allowed them to play. Can such a thing happen at the ?” Kimanzi asked as reported by Nairobi News.

Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye told Goal on Monday the former FC coach locked his players in the dressing room and delayed kick-off of the game against the Kilimanjaro Stars by about 10 minutes.

“I did not stop my players from playing. I’m just a coach. How can a coach stop a whole nation from playing?” Kimanzi continued.

Article continues below

Kimanzi now believes Harambee Stars will not miss him when they play in the two matches against Sudan and Zanzibar.

Kenya have played Sudan and managed to secure a 2-1 win which has earned them a ticket to semi-finals of the competition.

Kimanzi's assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno was in charge against Sudan and will handle the match against Zanzibar.