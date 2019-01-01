CCL Review: Rampant Atlanta give De Boer first win while Sporting KC tops Toluca

The reigning MLS Cup champions cruised to a rout of Herediano, completing a come-from-behind 5-3 aggregate triumph

Frank de Boer celebrated his first competitive victory as boss after the holders overturned a first-leg deficit to advance to the CONCACAF quarter-finals.

Atlanta cruised to a 4-0 rout of Herediano – inspired by Josef Martinez's brace at home to the Costa Rican visitors on Thursday – and 5-3 aggregate triumph.

De Boer's competitive bow had ended in a 3-1 loss away to Herediano last week but the former and boss – a replacement for championship winner and current boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino – earned his maiden victory in charge.

Martinez, who was the leading goalscorer in MLS last season, broke the deadlock after just 47 seconds from the edge of the six-yard box.

Atlanta drew level on aggregate but moved ahead on away goals when Julian Gressel found the back of the net in the ninth minute.

Venezuelan star Martinez netted his second with a 63rd-minute tap-in before Leandro Gonzalez Pirez sealed the triumph with seven minutes remaining.

Atlanta will face Mexican side Monterrey for a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Kansas City defeated 10-man Toluca 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate win and a quarter-final showdown against Independiente.

After cruising to a 3-0 first leg win at home, Sporting KC took to the road and faired just as well in the altitude against Toluca.

Sporting KC winger Gerso opened the scoring after just eight minutes, all but sealing the victory, before Krisztian Nemeth added a finish from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.