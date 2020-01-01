Castro Ogendo: Wazito FC raid Gor Mahia for defensive midfielder

The youngster is delighted with the move and feels the club will help him develop his game

Wazito FC have once again raided this time around for young defensive midfielder Castro Ogendo.

The 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions have been busy bolstering their squad for the new campaign as they aim at performing well in the new campaign.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Castro Ogendo from Gor Mahia," the club confirmed through their official website page on Thursday, August 25.

More teams

"Ogendo, a defensive midfielder who can also play as a central defender joins the club and is expected to beef up our defensive unit.

"He is an Ambira High School alumnus and last season he played for Bidco United in the National Super League (NSL)."

The youngster believes he is in the right team which will help him progress since the majority of players are his peers.

"I am very delighted to join Wazito FC," the delighted midfielder said after signing.

"I was motivated by the young blood in the team. Wazito largely consists of young players and as a young player, I felt it is the right club for me to progress.

"To the fans, I urge them to support us and I promise them wins."

Head coach Fred Ambani has welcomed the player into the team and is confident he will be a vital piece in the rebuilding process.

"Castro is a young utility player and we believe that he will play a part in the project that we are building," the tactician said.

On Monday, the club continued with their spending spree with the signing of another former K'Ogalo custodian Peter Odhiambo.

Odhiambo was in the Gor Mahia squad that won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in the just-concluded season but had shown keen interest to leave the champions for playing time elsewhere.

Wazito keeper trainer Elias Otieno also welcomed the player to the club by stating: "Fredrick is a keeper I have known and worked with before.

"I coached him while at MYSA in 2009 when he was a little kid and I have watched him develop to become one of the best keepers in the country.

Article continues below

"He brings quality and experience in the team. He has that winning mentality which is also very important. He has featured in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup and played against English Premier League side and all that experience has helped make him a better goalkeeper."







