Cast your vote as Gundogan, Kroos, Gotze & more nominated for 2022 German Football Ambassador

The time has come once again to select a new German Football Ambassador.

The German Football Ambassador initiative has chosen 11 players and coaches plying their trade abroad and contributing to Germany's positive image to stand as candidates for the honour.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz was the man voted to be the nation's football ambassador last year, but it is someone else's turn to take on the title this time around and fans are being asked to help decide who it goes to.

What is the German Football Ambassador?

The German Football Ambassador was founded to honour coaches and players who contribute to the positive image of football and the country.

The awards come with prize money that will go towards social projects around the world and the association has managed to contribute to more than 35 projects worldwide over the last nine years.

There are six main criteria that players and coaches are judged by, including their reputation in the country in which they work; their sporting success and long-term impact on football; involvement in culture and social structures around football; their perceived connection with Germany; increase in contacts and exchange of information between Germany and the host country; and for coaches: the quality of work by bringing along young players.

Which players have been nominated?

A total of 11 people have been nominated for the German Football Ambassador role this year, including Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and 2014 World Cup-winning goalscorer Mario Gotze, now at PSV.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Sara Dabritz (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Mario Gotze (PSV, Netherlands)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City, England)

Koray Gunter (Hellas Verona, Italy)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Spain)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, France)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC, USA)

Leonie Pankratz (HJK Helsinki, Finland)

Lukas Podolski (Gornik Zabrze, Poland)

Kevin Volland (Monaco, France)

Julian Weigl (Benfica, Portugal)

Where can I vote?

Votes can be cast via the website and via the social networks of the German Football Ambassador.

The voting starts on April 5 and runs until May 5, 2022.

