Cash-strapped Mount Kenya United players send out plea for help

Goal understands that the team might not honor their match against Vihiga United on Saturday if nothing urgent is done

Kenyan Premier League side Mount United players are crying foul over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The team was bought last year by politician Francis Mureithi who promised to turn the club's fortunes around. However, as Goal finds out, it happens that the fortune has not lasted for the players as well as the technical bench.

A senior player who did not wish to be mentioned for fear of victimization, says the team is suffering.

“We have been locked out of our houses, we are struggling to feed our families and to be honest we are ‘walking debts’. Imagine, four months without salaries and allowances, how does the club want us to survive?

“We have lost the motivation and when you come to training, the coach does not want to know whether you have eaten or not, he wants to see us perform. It is not easy and we are tired of the situation.

“Every time we inquire, we are told to wait that the owner is working on it, that is the story day in day out, what does he want us to eat? Where does he want us to sleep? What of our families and those who depend on us?”

Efforts to reach the chairman Benard Mosomi for comment were futile as his phone remained switched off.