Casa Mbungo warns AFC Leopards to play football for 90 minutes

The Rwandan coach is still struggling to get his first league win since arriving at the Den

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has challenged his players to play football for 90 minutes.

Mbungo believes that Ingwe could not have lost to had his players remained committed for the entire 90 minutes of the league match played at the Machakos Stadium.

The Rwandan, who is yet to win a match since joining the Den, is now appealing to the players to remain focused and play for the entire minutes of any match. “We held Mathare United very well but with five minutes to go, we conceded two goals. That is not my style of football.

“My players should learn to fight and fight until the final whistle. They should give their best and not lose focus, against Mathare United, we lost focus and got punished. It was a very painful defeat to take home considering that we were the better side in the match.”

Mbungo has now gone for four matches without getting a win but he hopes that the jinx will end soon. “I know we have been on a bad run. I want us to rectify a few mistakes in the squad and good results will start coming.”

Ingwe will next face at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.