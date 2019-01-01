Casa Mbungo: My philosophy is starting to work at AFC Leopards

Ingwe continued to move away from relegation with another league victory against the Brewers on Saturday

AFC head coach Casa Mbongo has lauded his charges for a good game that resulted to a 2-1 win against FC.

The latter came into the match as favorites following their good record against their visitors, but they ended up falling to Ingwe, registering their fourth defeat in a row.

Mbongo hopes the good run for his team continues as he aims at helping the team get to the top. “My players did a good job, even when we were one man less, they fought hard and defended as a unit. Scoring two goals with a man down against a tough opponent is not a walk in the park. I am happy with the character shown by the players for the entire game.

“I was impressed with the concentration by the players from the first to the final whistle, it played a big role in ensuring we win the game,” Mbungo told Goal.

It was Ingwe's fourth win in the league this season.