Casa Mbungo: My job was to ensure that AFC Leopards are not relegated

Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo promises to improve the team for next season after they managed a 10th-place finish on Wednesday

AFC coach Casa Mbungo says his main job was to help Ingwe avoid relegation from the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Rwandan took over from Serbian Marko Vasiljevic when the team was at the bottom of the 18-team KPL table, but inspired them to a 10th-place finish.

“My main target was to help the team avoid the axe, and we did that meaning I achieved my objective,” Mbungo told Goal in an interview.

“Actually we could have done better than the 10th place finish if only we could have avoided some defeats that came about by individual mistakes.

"Injuries did not help either, and I hope by the time we resume the pre-season everyone will be available.”

Mbungo added that he is happy with what the team has achieved, but hopes that next season will be better for the club and their diehard fans.

“We want to make sure that we correct the mistakes we had in the second leg and carry that to the new season. I also hope to beef up the squad with quality signings, we need players, who are committed and ready to do the job,” Mbungo continued.

“We must go into the new season ready to compete, and their not two ways about that the reason we need to fix the problems we have and focus ahead.”

Meanwhile, Goal understands the club is in the process of releasing about 10 players and bring in new faces who will make Ingwe more competitive next season.

Among those who will be served with their release letters is towering defender Abdalla Salim, who has reportedly fallen out with the coach, while injury-prone Moses Mburu has also been shown the exit door.

Goalkeeper Jairus Adira, forward Aziz Okaka have been released as well, while midfielder Shami Kibwana is set to return to after his loan spell expires.

The tactician has also decided to do away with all foreign players, meaning the likes of goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye, Wayi Yeka, Ivan Ssekaza, and Marcel Kahiza are also leaving.