Casa Mbungo challenges AFC Leopards players to redeem club's image

The Rwandan became the 27th coach to have handled struggling Ingwe in the last decade

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has challenged his players to restore the already tattered image of the club with decent performances.

Having taken over just days to the Mashemeji Derby set for Saturday, the former AS Kigali and Police coach now wants the players to put up a decent show as he settles down to work.

"I am blessed, I feel lucky. AFC Leopards is still the biggest team in Kenya and until the other day the most successful club. We have to work hard and restore these bragging rights," Mbungo told Goal after being unveiled.

''I have been accorded a warm welcome from the management, fans and players and the hard work now begins. We have to bring our confidence back, work hard and win games."

Mbungo replaced Serbian Marko Vasiljevic, who quit after the team lost to Bandari in a league match on Sunday.

Ingwe settled for Mbungo after former coach Dennis Kitambi turned down the offer to return to the Den for another stint. The Tanzanian is currently in Bangladesh and was approached after the resignation of Vasiljevic.

While in Rwanda, Mbungo has won two Peace Cup titles and is remembered for tutoring strikers Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustapha, who are currently turning out for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.