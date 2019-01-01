Casa Mbungo: AFC Leopards must stop conceding late goals

Ingwe conceded two late goals against Mathare United and it was the same case in the Ulinzi Stars match

Casa Mbungo has warned AFC to stop conceding late goals in the Kenyan Premier League.

Ingwe was once again forced to share the spoils with after a 92nd-minute goal was enough for the two sides to settle for a 2-2 draw.

This is not the first time that the former Kenyan champions are giving away goals at the final minutes of a league match this season.

Rwandan coach Mbungo has urged his players to avoid such scenarios as the league now enters a crucial stage.

“Mistakes are inevitable in football but we must also work hard and avoid committing the same. We played very well against Vihiga Unite and leading 2-1, we concede a goal with seconds to the final whistle, it really hurts because that was a defensive blunder that we should have avoided.”

Mbungo is now confident that Ingwe will be ready to handle Sugar in their next league match.

“We have learned a lot and I can assure you that we will correct the wrongs for a better performance in the next match against Chemelil Sugar.”

Ingwe is currently sitting in the 13th position of the 18-team table.