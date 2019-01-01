Casa Mbungo: AFC Leopards gunned down Ulinzi Stars because of teamwork

The win enabled Ingwe to move a step closer in their quest to avoid relegation from the top tier

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo says the win against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match was possible because of teamwork.

A goal by Brian Marita was all the 13-time league champions needed to cage the Soldiers and claim maximum points.

Mbungo is pleased with the team spirit in his squad, which is a major reason for the successes they have had this season.

“I thank God for the victory, he helped us get past a tough team. It was not about individual performance, all the players gave their best and they fought hard to ensure the team wins," Mbungo told Goal.

"It turned out to be a physical contest because Ulinzi Stars used aerial balls several times and we had to engage them as well.”

Mbungo is now eyeing more points in the forthcoming assignments.

“As I had said before, our squad is thin but dedicated and we have to work harder to continue winning matches,” Mbungo added

Ingwe has collected a total of ten points out of a possible 12 in their last four games, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

As a result, they have moved to the 10th position on the KPL log with 26 points.