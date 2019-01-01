Casa Mbungo: AFC Leopards did not deserve to draw against Kariobangi Sharks

AFC head coach Casa Mbungo says he is hurt by the 1-1 draw against 10-man in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

Whyvonne Isuza scored within the first 20 seconds of the match and the hosts held onto the lead until substitute George Abege leveled with a few seconds left to the final whistle.

Ingwe coach Mbungo was left a frustrated man and could not hide his disappointment after the game.

“It is hurting because this is a match we could have won,” the Rwandan coach told Goal.

“It is not from the way we played, but it is individual mistakes that cost us maximum points. This is a situation that happens in football, once you switch off late into the game then chances of conceding are very high.”

The tactician has, however, lauded his charges for a good display and promised to grind out positive results in the remaining matches.

“Our game has improved; you can attest to that, but what is most important is to win matches," Mbungo continued.

"We have been surging upwards on the log, and a win against Sharks could have pushed us further up on the table but we live to fight another day.”

Following Wednesday's result, the 13-time league champions are 10th on the KPL table after accumulating 31 points.