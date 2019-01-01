Casa Mbungo: AFC Leopards did not deserve to draw against Kariobangi Sharks
AFC Leopards head coach Casa Mbungo says he is hurt by the 1-1 draw against 10-man Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match on Wednesday.
Whyvonne Isuza scored within the first 20 seconds of the match and the hosts held onto the lead until substitute George Abege leveled with a few seconds left to the final whistle.
Ingwe coach Mbungo was left a frustrated man and could not hide his disappointment after the game.
“It is hurting because this is a match we could have won,” the Rwandan coach told Goal.
“It is not from the way we played, but it is individual mistakes that cost us maximum points. This is a situation that happens in football, once you switch off late into the game then chances of conceding are very high.”
The tactician has, however, lauded his charges for a good display and promised to grind out positive results in the remaining matches.
“Our game has improved; you can attest to that, but what is most important is to win matches," Mbungo continued.
"We have been surging upwards on the log, and a win against Sharks could have pushed us further up on the table but we live to fight another day.”
Following Wednesday's result, the 13-time league champions are 10th on the KPL table after accumulating 31 points.