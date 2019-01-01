Casa Mbungo: AFC Leopards defender Salim's big mistake against Gor Mahia

Ingwe failed to end a poor run against their rivals after losing 3-1 in the Mashemeji Derby played on Sunday

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has blamed his defender Abdalla Salim for making a poor decision against .

K’Ogalo kept their dominance over rivals Ingwe after a brace from Nicholas Kipkirui and a goal from Jacques Tuyisenge powered them to a resounding 3-1 win in the Mashemeji Derby played at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Ingwe pulling a consolation goal back courtesy of striker Vincent Oburu, the Rwandan tactician has pointed out where the mistakes were and he hopes that his team has learned from them.

“We played well but poor marking and individual mistakes cost us. Like for the third goal, the defender (Abdalla Salim), decided to blow a whistle for himself and we ended up conceding, a very big mistake from a player of his calibre,” Mbungo said after the match.

“Gor Mahia played well though and took their chances. Our season is over, we should prepare for next season and ensure we compete effectively.

“I am always confident that my players have been learning on past mistakes and should come back stronger for the coming season. We can only hope that we keep the squad intact and beef up a few areas so that we can adequately compete for the title.”

The result took Gor Mahia’s tally of the season to 69 points and they need a win from their remaining three matches to be crowned champions.

For AFC Leopards, the highest they can finish this season is eighth but only if the two teams above them can drop points in their remaining games.