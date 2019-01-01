AFC Leopards coach Mbungo reveals why players are unfit

The Rwandan says his players lack match fitness as a result of fewer training sessions in recent times

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo has revealed the team have had only nine training sessions for the past two months or so.

Ingwe are currently flying high in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and are second on the table after accumulating 14 points in the seven games played.

On Sunday, the former champions claimed a 2-1 win against at Narok Stadium but the Rwandan is not yet satisfied.

"Leopards can play better than the way they are doing right now," Mbungo told Goal on Monday.

"We have had just nine training sessions and played four league games, it is not logic. But I believe the situation will change soon and it is just a matter of time before it happens. We are aiming at doing better, but there are many things involved."

The tactician has also explained the reason behind Paul Were and Eugene Mukangula's below-par display.

"Most of these players are not fit because they do not train regularly. It is the same case with Were and Mukangula, they are not fit and it is the reason why I withdrew them," Mbungo concluded.

The next assignment for Ingwe will be a home game against who defeated on Saturday by a solitary goal.