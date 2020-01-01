CAS to hear Manchester City appeal against Champions League ban in June

The Premier League champions are contesting UEFA's decision handed down in February

’s appeal against the club's two-year ban will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on June 8-10.

UEFA handed down the punishment, which includes a €30 million fine (£25m/$33m), to the Premier League champions in February for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found City guilty of "overstating its sponsorship revenue" between 2012 and 2016.

European football's governing body began the investigation after a series of allegations were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018, which drew on documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks.

Manchester City verhmently denied the allegations and accused UEFA of making their decision before the investigation had even begun.

They also promised to appeal the decision "at the earliest opportunity", with chief executive Ferran Soriano insisting all of the money put into the club has always been "properly declared".

CAS confirmed it had registered Manchester City's appeal in February.

