CAS revises FKF fines for Amrouche’s dismissal from Ksh109m to Ksh89m

The case has been dragging on at the world football governing body as the coach and the federation engage in a pull and push game

The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has revised fines imposed on Football Federation (FKF) following the wrongful dismissal of Adel Amrouche in 2014.

Initially, FKF was ordered by CAS to pay the tactician Ksh109 million but in a document dated December 3, the amount has been revised to Ksh89, 440,268.

The court has outlined the charges accrued from the salaries of June and July 2014 plus 5% interest, compensation for breach of contract plus interest per annum since March 4, 2016.

FKF has also been given room to consider a partial payment to settle the fines with the former Harambee Stars head coach.

The federation, under Nick Mwendwa, has had to deal with cases of wrongful dismissals lodged by Amrouche and Bobby Williamson.

Under his watch, Mwendwa has employed five coaches; Stanley Okumbi, Paul Put, Sebastien Migne, Francis Kimanzi and the current man in charge of the senior team Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee. From Okumbi, who now handles the U20 side to Put, Migne and Kimanzi, none has so far come out to claim wrongful termination of their contracts.

Kenya were to pay the Algerian coach the Ksh109m or risk expulsion from the 2022 World Cup qualification. The coach, who is now in charge of the Botswana national team, expressed his disappointment should Kenya be banned, for not paying his dues.

“I don’t want to be that person who kills the dreams of our players,” Amrouche told Goal in a previous interview .

“Most of the players in the Kenyan squad are my former players and friends and it will hurt me most if they miss out on playing in the qualifiers just because my case against FKF brings sanctions from Fifa.

“I also, have respect for Kenyan supporters, they are good people, I enjoyed their support when I was the coach back in Kenya, I enjoyed their hospitality and will be offended to see them miss to watch and support their team during the qualifiers.”

Since leaving Kenya, the 52-year-old manager has handled USM Alger, Libya, MC Alger and now Botswana.

Kenya have been drawn alongside Ugandan, Rwanda and Mali in the first round of the World Cup qualifications.