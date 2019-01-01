'Carry further investigation into Magogo at your own risk' - Fifa warns Fufa

The inquiry revolves around the illegal resale of 2014 World Cup tickets which resulted in the body's president entering into a plea bargain

World football governing body Fifa has warned Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) from opening further investigations into its president Moses Magogo.

Magogo was fined and suspended after he was implicated over the illegal resale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets on October 10, and now the Ugandan FA have been told not to investigate the matter further.

Magogo entered into a plea bargain with Fifa which Fufa has been urged to respect.

"Fifa has received information that the Ugandan authorities wish to open further investigations into the matters of [Mr Moses] Magongo, Fufa president," Fifa said in a letter to Fufa and seen by Goal.

"Whereas Fifa respects the laws of the land where its member association operate, it is imperative to note that the offences Magogo entered into a plea bargain with Fifa are exclusively Fifa related regulations."

In the letter, Fifa has outlined the repercussions Fufa will face if the latter go on and open a deeper investigation into its president.

"It is, therefore, our duty to inform the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) any acts that may lead to violation of Fifa Statutes Art. 24, para 2(1) may lead to sanctions up to suspension of Fufa which will automatically imply suspension of Fifa forward funding and participation of Uganda National Football teams and representative clubs from international football," it added.

"It is also your responsibility to report any such violations to Fifa whenever they occur. Fifa will definitely depend on your usual co-operation."

Fifa had earlier confirmed the said investigations were opened on July 23 last year by the Fifa Ethics Committee.

Magogo was subsequently slapped with a fine of CHF 10,000 (USh37 million) and handed a two-month ban from football-related matters.