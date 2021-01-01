Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto: Gor Mahia set to unveil Portuguese coach

The Kenyan champions have confirmed the 46-year-old tactician is set to arrive next week ready to take over the mantle

FKF Premier League side are on the verge of naming Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new head coach.

Goal can exclusively reveal the two parties have already reached an agreement and the 46-year-old Portuguese tactician will take charge of the Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia secretary Sam Ochola has confirmed to Goal the coach, who has previously handled teams in Africa among them Saint George SC of Ethiopia and Angolan club Clube Recreativo Desportivo do Libolo, will arrive in the country next week for the unveiling ceremony.

“Vaz Pinto will arrive next week for the unveiling,” Ochola told Goal on Saturday. “He was among the coaches shortlisted for the job and we have agreed on terms with him, he will be in from next week.”

Vaz Pinto will arrive to take over from Roberto Oliviera, who left K’Ogalo after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) barred him from sitting on the touchline during Caf matches after having problems with his coaching qualification papers.

Oliviera’s premature exit forced Gor Mahia to hire Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo on a temporary basis and the former international has already overseen the team in two Caf matches against APR of Rwanda and CR Belouizdad of .

With Gor Mahia dropping to the Confederation Cup after losing 8-1 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad and where they have been drawn to face Napsa Stars of Zambia in the play-offs, Vaz Pinto will now be tasked with the job of guiding the side in the competition and also help the team win the league title for the fifth season in a row.

On Friday, Ochola told Goal assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of the team when they resume league action against on January 10 as they work to bring in a new coach.

“We know we don’t have a full-time coach and we are working round the clock to have a new one come on board but for the time being, assistant Patrick [Odhiambo] will handle the team,” Ochola told Goal on Friday.

While Odhiambo had been linked with a move to , the coach has not reported to Gor Mahia training since the team returned from the humiliating 6-0 defeat away in Algeria. However, according to Ochola, Odhiambo is still contracted to Gor Mahia.

“Odhiambo is still our coach, he is contracted to Gor Mahia and he will be the one in charge against Sharks,” Ochola continued. “I am not aware if he has left us, I don’t know anything to do with that, all I know, he is part of us.”

“We also have our coach in the youth team, he will come in to assist Odhiambo as we search for a new coach, I know in a weeks’ time or next few days, we will announce a new technical bench, it will not take time.”

Vaz Pinto also managed FC Famalicão U23 side from September 2019 to June 2020, where he played 26 matches, won four, drew 11, and lost 11.

He also worked as the Technical Director of Ghanaian side where he served for only seven days before he resigned after the club rejected his proposal to remove Edward Nii Odoom as assistant coach of the team.

Gor Mahia have already played two matches since the 2020-21 season kicked off – beating 2-1 before losing 2-1 against .