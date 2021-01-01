Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto: Gor Mahia confirm Portuguese as new coach

The Kenyan champions have officially unveiled the 47-year-old tactician as they strive to win title for a fifth season in a row

FKF Premier League side have confirmed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as their new head coach.

Goal exclusively reported on Saturday that K’Ogalo had already decided on the 47-year-old Portuguese tactician to take over the mantle of handling the team after they departed with Brazilian Roberto Oliveira last year.

Gor Mahia have now confirmed on their social media pages they have acquired the services of the tactician but could not give more details of his contract.

“We are pleased to announce our new head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto from ,” read a statement on Gor Mahia’s Facebook page.

Earlier on Sunday, a source who did not want to be named confirmed to Goal the coach, who has previously handled teams in Africa like Saint George SC of Ethiopia and Angolan club Clube Recreativo Desportivo do Libolo, will sign a two-year contract when he lands in to take over the job.

“We have agreed on everything in regards to his contract and what I can tell you is he will sign for two years,” a source privy to the deal, told Goal on Sunday.

“He is supposed to arrive anytime starting today [Sunday] and thereafter, the club will do a big unveiling ceremony.

“He is a very experienced coach, and has also helped a team to reach the semi-finals of , he holds the required papers, he has a Uefa Pro and Caf A licenses, so he will help us a lot.”

On Saturday, Gor Mahia secretary-general Sam Ochola confirmed to Goal they had settled for the coach to take over from Oliveira.

“Vaz Pinto will arrive next week for the unveiling,” Ochola told Goal on Saturday. “He was among the coaches shortlisted for the job and we have agreed on terms with him, he will be in Kenya from next week.”

Vaz Pinto will now replace Oliviera, who left K’Ogalo after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) barred him from sitting on the touchline during Caf matches after having problems with his coaching qualification papers.

Oliviera’s abrupt exit forced Gor Mahia to hire Posta coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo on a temporary basis and the former international had already taken charge the team in two Caf Champions League assignments, against APR of Rwanda and CR Belouizdad of .

With Gor Mahia dropping to the Confederation Cup after losing 8-1 on aggregate to CR Belouizdad and where they have been drawn to face Napsa Stars of Zambia in the play-offs, Vaz Pinto will now be tasked with the job of guiding the side in the competition and also help the team win the league title for the fifth season in a row.

On Friday, Ochola told Goal assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of the team when they resume league action against on Sunday as they work to bring in a new coach.

Vaz Pinto also managed the FC Famalicao U23 side from September 2019 to June 2020, where he oversaw 26 matches, won four, drew 11, and lost 11.

He also worked as the Technical Director of Ghanaian side , where he served for only seven days, before he resigned after the club rejected his proposal to remove Edward Nii Odoom as assistant coach of the team.

Gor Mahia have already played two matches since the 2020-21 season kicked off – beating 1-0 before losing 2-1 against .