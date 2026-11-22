Carlos Espi admitted the Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere gave him "goosebumps" after his 85th-minute rebound secured Real Madrid's 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo. The young striker stressed squad unity as Los Blancos extended their winning streak to nine matches ahead of Tuesday's Champions League battle.
Espi completes late Bernabeu comeback
Carlos Espi struck in the 85th minute to seal a 2-1 comeback victory for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo and extend their winning run to nine consecutive matches. After Pablo Duran gave Celta a sixth-minute lead and Kylian Mbappe blazed a first-half penalty over the crossbar, Jude Bellingham levelled on 66 minutes before Espi pounced on a rebound from Vinicius Junior's cross.
The decisive finish marked the Valencian forward's fourth goal of the campaign and preserved Real Madrid's perfect home record this season. Speaking after the final whistle, Espi admitted the backing from the stands left a powerful impression on him.
Match-winner reveals 'goosebumps' from crowd support
Espi explained that every substitute entered the pitch determined to turn the contest around, crediting the collective spirit inside the 23-to-24-man squad alongside the vocal home crowd.
"I get goosebumps," Espi said. "It's indescribable how much support I feel from everyone. I will give my all for the madridistas and for this club. I try to do what the coach asks of me, and every minute I get, I will make the most of it. If I can help the team, even better. As I said the other day, the goal is to stay united. We're 23-24 players, and we all need to move in the same direction. Those of us who came on did so fully focused on securing the victory, and that's what we achieved."
Home fortress fuels ninth straight triumph
While Real Madrid endured a frustrating opening half, Espi insisted dropping points at the Santiago Bernabeu was never an option once the crowd lifted the team in the second period.
"Honestly, the fans are incredible; they support us from the very first minute," he added. "Today, they carried us forward. We can't afford to drop points here. Honestly, it's a real energy boost. It was a tough match that we managed to win, and now we have to keep moving forward because this doesn't stop—there's another battle in the Champions League."
Full focus shifts to Tuesday's Champions League tie
With only 48 hours to recover from a demanding domestic test, Espi stressed that Los Blancos must immediately channel their momentum into European action.
"Now, the most important thing is Tuesday because this doesn't stop," he concluded. "We have two days to prepare for the match, and with all our enthusiasm, we're going for it."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.