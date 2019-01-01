Cardiff vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Bluebirds will look to galvanise their survival hopes and strike a blow to the Blues' top four aspirations when the pair clash in South Wales

's attempts to stave off relegation from the Premier League will continue when they welcome .

The Bluebirds are two points from safety but have two games in hand over 17th-placed .

Maurizio Sarri's side are off the pace in the race for the top four and having lost four of their last six games away from home can ill-afford any further slip-ups.

Game Cardiff City vs Chelsea Date Sunday, March 31 Time 2:05pm BST / 9:05am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports and online and on mobile via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Cardiff City squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Connolly, Cunningham, Bennett, Peltier, Richards, Morrison Midfielders Arter, Camarasa, Ralls, Paterson, Gunnarsson, Bacuna, O'Keefe, Damour, Harris, Reid Forwards Murphy, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore, Ward, Healey, Niasse

Joe Bennett and Victor Camarasa have recovered from going off against West Ham and could be retained in an unchanged XI.

Joe Ralls, Kenneth Zohore and Bobby Decordova-Reid are all in contention for recalls. Callum Paterson picked up an injury while on international duty with and is a doubt.

Potential Cardiff XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Arter; Murphy, Camarasa, Hoilett; Niasse

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian Forwards Giroud, Higuain

Ruben Loftus-Cheek withdrew from the England squad last week due to a long-running back problem and is not likely to be available. Nathan Ampadu also missed out for with growing pains.

Davide Zappacosta has been suffering from an ankle problem and is unlikely to be risked. Marco van Ginkel is a long-term injury victim.

Potential Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Barkley, Kante; Hazard, Higuain, Pedro

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites at 4/9 with bet365 . Cardiff are 8/1 while a draw is priced at 7/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Back-to-back games against Chelsea and is not the schedule Neil Warnock would have wanted following the international break.

Victory over last time out in the Premier League did come three weeks ago and it would be understandable if Warnock's side were slightly rusty.

The former Queens Park and boss would be among the first to admit his squad is not high on quality, but what they surrender in terms of panache they more than make up for in desire. That alone could be enough to see them beat the drop.

"It’s actually been a bit frustrating to be away for so long," said winger Junior Hoilett. "Especially coming off a win just before the break. The team’s momentum was high so I just can’t wait to get back out there with the boys, get playing again and hopefully get some good results under our belts.

"Especially as we’re the home team, we have to try and be on the front foot. The fans will be the 12th man and give us that extra boost in the remaining games... Now they can help to define our season.

"I always think that we can be positive here at home. We’re confident when we’ve got our fans behind us and, no matter who we are playing, we back ourselves to pick up results."

Ironically, it is motivation that Sarri has often accused Chelsea of lacking at stages this season.

Having drawn Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals, there is already a feeling that the West Londoners' best chance of qualifying for next season's come via the continent's second-tier competition.

Both and are ahead in the table, with trips to and Old Trafford to come during a fixture-laden April.

Article continues below

Sarri will be encouraged by the form of some of his players while on duty for their countries. Olivier Giroud scored in both of 's wins over Moldova and to become France's third all-time leading scorer, while Ross Barkley netted twice and contributed an assist in England's win in Montenegro .

The major selection dilemma facing the Italian, however, is whether to give Callum Hudson-Odoi his first Premier League start just over a week after he made his debut.

The 18-year-old was hugely impressive both coming off the bench against the Czechs and from the start in Montenegro, but Sarri has continually stated that he is not ready for regular first team appearances.