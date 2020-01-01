Captain Mbugi will not leave Posta Rangers - Omollo

The star has been a key figure for the Mailmen this season and could attract a number of suitors in the next transfer window

Posta captain Joseph Mbugi will not leave the club any time soon, head coach Sammy Omollo has warned.

Mbugi has been a key player for and has scored six goals as a midfielder leading to speculation he might be out for a bigger club in the next transfer window but Omollo is adamant his star will not be on the move.

“[Joseph] Mbugi is not going to leave us. Why am I saying this? I have been with him in every team which I have coached from Mahakama FC, , and nowhere at Posta Rangers,” Omollo told Goal as he revealed why he feels his trusted lieutenant will remain at the current club.

“He is a very loyal boy at Rangers now and I am very sure Mbugi is a player I will not lose any time soon.”

The former head coach also spoke of his new defender Humphrey Okoti who joined the club in the short January transfer window.

“[Humphrey] Okoti has been very solid for us at the back and we are looking forward to a successful time with him too,” Omollo stated.

“He knows my philosophy, is very disciplined and if you give him playtime, he will show you why he deserves to be in the next starting XI.”

When they beat Wazito 3-0 on Matchday 18 of the Kenyan Premier League ( ), Omollo was quick to praise his new players where Mbugi also earned himself a brace.

“What impressed me most is the performance of the players we signed in the current transfer window; [Humphrey] Okoti impressed and Clinton Kisiavuki, who we signed from KCB in fact, was awarded the man of the match indeed,” Omollo told Goal in an earlier interview.

After going down 2-1 to Sugar on Saturday, Posta Rangers dropped on the log and are now 10th with 29 points.